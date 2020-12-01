1/1
Angelina Cramer Gonthier
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Angelina Cramer Gonthier, 82, who died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:40 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove. Mrs. Gonthier is survived by two daughters, Karen G. McBride of Crowley, Donna G. Domingue and her husband Jay of Crowley; one son, Keith A. Gonthier and his wife Stephanie of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren, Blake Gonthier, Miles McBride, Mollie McBride, Emma Domingue, Ellen Domingue, Erin Domingue, Jared Gonthier and Logan Gonthier; four sisters, Barbara C. DuBose of Lake Charles, Bernadette C. Guidry and her husband Douglas, Theresa C. Doucet, Loretta C. Boudreaux and her husband Glenn all of Rayne; sister-in-law, Catherine G. Cramer of Opelousas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Joseph Gonthier; her parents, Jacob and Mary Magdelena Habetz Cramer; two sisters, Sister Clare Cramer, O Carm, Alberta Cramer Hebert and her husband Leland; one brother, Leonard "Jake" Cramer; brother-in-laws, Stephen DuBose, Lawrence Doucet, Alfred Gonthier and his wife Jeanitta. The family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Gonthier be made to, St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael Elementary School, Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish or St. Aloysius Catholic School in Baton Rouge. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 01:30 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Rosary
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
