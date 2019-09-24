Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angie Paige Robin. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Angie Paige Robin, age 51, who passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. Angela Paige Robin was born June 1, 1968 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was previously employed with Chase Towers in downtown Lafayette. Angie was a free spirit who dreamed of soring the skies to walking on the ground below. She had a loving and caring heart, and was always willing to help anyone in need. Angie was a wonderful daughter, sister and mother. Our hearts ache for our loss but we know she is at peace. She was always a caterpillar in her life on Earth but God has now made her into a beautiful butterfly. We love you mom. Survivors include two daughters, Courtney Breaux of Houma and Danielle Begley and her husband, Daryl Keith, of North Carolina; her companion, Brett Carlos of Houma; her parents, Merlin James Robin and Pauline Ann Alleman of Alexandria; one granddaughter, Daylia Keith; one brother, Anthony "Tony" Robin and his wife, Patty Smith, of Carencro; one sister, Marie Robin and her husband, Chad Sampy, of Scott; two nephews, Dakota and Austin Robin; and two nieces, Victoria Wulf and Haley Smith all of Carencro.

