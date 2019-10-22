Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Blanchard "Nana" Dupuis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ann "Nana" Blanchard Dupuis, 91, died peacefully on October 22, 2019, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 4:30 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday and continue on Friday at 7:00 am until 9:30 am. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Thursday. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 1 in Breaux Bridge. Ann was a native and life-long resident of Breaux Bridge. She was born on September 25, 1928 to the late Valentine Landry and Joseph Blanchard. Known by many as Miss Ann or Momma, in her younger years and then simply as "Nana" once her grandchildren arrived. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and a most beloved grandmother. During her life, she served as a member of the St. Bernard Catholic School PTA, The St. Bernard Catholic Church Altar Society, was an enthusiastic member of the Home Demonstration Club, and a current member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Nana was also an accomplished seamstress and an avid gardener. She enjoyed praying the rosary with her Wednesday morning prayer group and did so for many years. As a trained LPN, her true calling in life was to take care of others - putting their needs before her own. She cared for many family members in her home during their time of need. Her days were filled with neighborliness and acts of charity done quietly and happily performed. She took great pleasure in her role as wife and mother and believed in the dignity of a woman's work. Her daily chores were extensive, but always done out of love for God and devotion to family. Ever the gracious hostess, she routinely had a pot of coffee brewing and a carrot cake ready to serve friends and family stopping by for a visit. These times spent with friends and family on her porch were her happiest. We saw in Nana how a woman can be simple yet great, how the deeds that God asks of us-however unnoticed or unimportant these may be - are the deeds that win His graces and blessings. And blessed she was with a long life, well lived, and filled with God's love - a love she so freely shared with all who knew her, especially her family. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing the many beautiful memories, include three daughters, Yvonne D. Roberts (Eddie) of Lafayette, Elaine D. Zuschlag (Richard) of Lafayette, and Peggy D. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing the many beautiful memories, include three daughters, Yvonne D. Roberts (Eddie) of Lafayette, Elaine D. Zuschlag (Richard) of Lafayette, and Peggy D. Chance (Alfred) of Fairhope, AL; sons, Blaise Dupuis (Pattie) of Breaux Bridge and Mark Dupuis (Alison) of Breaux Bridge; 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and her beloved brother and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adley Dupuis; great-great grandchild, Dawson LeBlanc; parents; and her brothers, Paul, Vincent and Harris Blanchard. Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 is in charge of arrangements. 