Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Anna Belle Duhon Bertrand, 89, who died Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Crowley. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Bertrand is survived by one daughter, Vickie Broussard and her husband A.J. "Fatty" of Crowley; one son, Dwayne Bertrand and his wife Kim of Lafayette; one sister, Wilda Hanks of Lake Charles; thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alex Bertrand; one son, Alex W. Bertrand Sr.; her parents, Emile and Adelaide Benoit Duhon; two grandsons, Alex W. Bertrand Jr. and Thad Bertrand; one sister, Joyce Menard; and one brother, Ray Reece Duhon. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Encore Nursing and Rehab for the extraordinary care that was rendered to Mrs. Bertrand during her stay at their facility.

