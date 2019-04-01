Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Belle T. Leon. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Duson for Anna Belle T. Leon, age 79, the former Anna Belle Trahan, who passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Crowley. Interment will be in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Cemetery in Duson. Mrs. Leon, born December 18, 1939, was a native of Maurice and a resident of Duson, where she was a parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church. Survivors include one son, Keith Leon and his wife, Lisa, of Scott; one brother, Ignace Trahan and his wife, Sylvia, of Youngsville; three grandchildren, Kyle Leon and his wife, Amanda, Andreé Leon and her fiancé, Dillon Suire, and Britney Leon and her fiancé, Troy Broussard; four great grandchildren, Aubrie Rae Leon, Lylah Jane Suire, Lance Keith Leon, Dominque Broussard; her companion, Gilford Domingue; and one sister-in-law, Thelma Trahan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilford Leon; her parents, William Trahan and the former, Eugenie Hebert; one son, Carl Leon; and one brother, Felix Trahan. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Life Center. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Life Center from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Life Center. Pallbearers will be Ignace Trahan, Willis Trahan, Danny Domingue, Keith Domingue, Blaine Malagarie, Daniel Domingue and Hunter Domingue.

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

