Funeral Services will be held at a 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice for Mrs. Anna Comeaux McCormack, 81, who passed away on March 6, 2019 at 5:05 PM at Our Lady of the Oaks. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Mrs. Anna, a native of Milton and a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Ben Comeaux and the former Noelie Picard. She enjoyed spending time her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Michael McCormack; children, Mary Hidalgo and husband Mike, Joesph Duhon, Theresa Duhon, Julie Foreman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Willie and Noelie Comeaux; son, Robert Joseph Broussard Jr; brother, Ray Comeaux; and one grandson, Johnny Cherry. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8:30 AM to until the time of the service. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM on Saturday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be T-Joe Duhon, Travis Duhon, Dylan Duhon, Jude Hidalgo, Jacob Hidalgo and Michael Hidalgo. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. McCormack's honor can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. The family would like to thank the staff at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor for their care and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the McCormack family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Comeaux McCormack.
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
200 Chief H. Fred Road
Maurice, LA 70555
(337) 898-1633
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019