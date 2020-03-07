Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery for Anna Lou Cormier, 83, who died Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:44 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital. Anna "Lou" Cormier was born and raised in Lyons Point. She graduated from St. Michael High School and Spencer Business College. She was a bookkeeper before her retirement. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. As per Lou's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. She is survived by the love of her life, D. J. Meaux of Crowley; one sister, Winona C. Monceaux of Crowley; one niece, Sherry M. Herpin of Kaplan; three nephews, Michael Monceaux of Alexandria, Rickey Monceaux of New Iberia and Ted Monceaux of Crowley; godchild, Cody Monceaux of Crowley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernice and Helen Simon Cormier; grandparents, Edvar and Mathilda Broussard Cormier and Luma and Edorise Trahan Simon; nephew, Tracy Monceaux. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020