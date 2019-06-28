Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna D. Smith. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Anna D. Smith, age 68, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Purdom, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Lydia. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will resume on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service. Mrs. Smith was a native and resident of New Iberia who went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:25 PM. She found pleasure in collecting Elvis paraphernalia and finding the ancestry of her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Harry Smith, Sr. of New Iberia; siblings, Pamela Fino and husband Victor of Breaux Bridge, Joseph Bonin, III of New Iberia, Margo Nguyen and husband Christian of St. Martinville, Michelle Miller of St. Martinville, Marganna Dauphine and husband Calvin of St. Martinville, Harry Smith, Jr. and wife Tameca of New Iberia and Harry Albert Smith of New Iberia; siblings, Dorothy Norris and husband Edward of New Iberia, Eva Bonin and friend Randy Bourque of St. Martinville, Jimmy Dore of St. Martinville, Albert Dore of St. Martinville, Irene Smith of St. Martinville, Aileen Smith and husband Haley of St. Martinville and Gail Domingue and husband Gerald of Baldwin; thirty grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Paul Dore and Hilda Dore; son-in-law, David Miller; two sisters-in-law, Katherine Dore and Doris Dore; brother-in-law, Leonce Smith. Pallbearers will be Tommy Nguyen, Anthony Nguyen, Kevin Smith, Jeremiah Miller, Calvin Dauphine and Christian Nguyen. Friends and relatives are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: Funeral Services for Anna D. Smith, age 68, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Purdom, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Lydia. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will resume on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service. Mrs. Smith was a native and resident of New Iberia who went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:25 PM. She found pleasure in collecting Elvis paraphernalia and finding the ancestry of her family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Harry Smith, Sr. of New Iberia; siblings, Pamela Fino and husband Victor of Breaux Bridge, Joseph Bonin, III of New Iberia, Margo Nguyen and husband Christian of St. Martinville, Michelle Miller of St. Martinville, Marganna Dauphine and husband Calvin of St. Martinville, Harry Smith, Jr. and wife Tameca of New Iberia and Harry Albert Smith of New Iberia; siblings, Dorothy Norris and husband Edward of New Iberia, Eva Bonin and friend Randy Bourque of St. Martinville, Jimmy Dore of St. Martinville, Albert Dore of St. Martinville, Irene Smith of St. Martinville, Aileen Smith and husband Haley of St. Martinville and Gail Domingue and husband Gerald of Baldwin; thirty grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Paul Dore and Hilda Dore; son-in-law, David Miller; two sisters-in-law, Katherine Dore and Doris Dore; brother-in-law, Leonce Smith. Pallbearers will be Tommy Nguyen, Anthony Nguyen, Kevin Smith, Jeremiah Miller, Calvin Dauphine and Christian Nguyen. Friends and relatives are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 28 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close