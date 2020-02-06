Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Darce' Thoman. View Sign Service Information Pellerin Funeral Home 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. New Iberia , LA 70560 (337)-365-3331 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pellerin Funeral Home 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. New Iberia , LA 70560 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Anna Darce' Thoman, 96, who passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in New Iberia. Interment will be at later date. A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Thoman was born on November 10, 1923, in Iberia Parish, to the late Joseph and Rose Landry Darce'. She was an excellent gourmet chef and was the owner of Anna's Kountry Korner in Lafayette. An avid reader, Mrs. Thoman enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Willie Schutz of Lafayette; sons, Archie B. Campbell, Jr. and wife Ann of Youngsville, James F. Campbell and wife Harriet of Lafayette, Donald E. Ward, Jr. of Crestview, Florida; sister, Rose Viator of New Iberia; grandchildren, Austin Schutz, Heather Campbell, Scott Campbell, Crystal Truttier, Elizabeth Truttier, Megan Cohen and husband Ari, Kimberly Cole and husband Matt, Katherine Sumner and husband Mark, Emily Ward, and Ian Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Darce', Jr.; sisters, Harriet Hebert, Rita Van Brocklin, Carmela Darce'; and her four husbands, Archie B. Campbell, Sr., Donald E. Ward, Sr., Raymond Thoman, and Jim Guy. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 100 Asma Blvd, Suite 110, Lafayette, LA 70508 or to the Sisters of Mount Carmel, P.O. Box 1160, Lacombe, LA 70445-1160. To view on-line obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Anna Darce' Thoman, 96, who passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in New Iberia. Interment will be at later date. A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Thoman was born on November 10, 1923, in Iberia Parish, to the late Joseph and Rose Landry Darce'. She was an excellent gourmet chef and was the owner of Anna's Kountry Korner in Lafayette. An avid reader, Mrs. Thoman enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Willie Schutz of Lafayette; sons, Archie B. Campbell, Jr. and wife Ann of Youngsville, James F. Campbell and wife Harriet of Lafayette, Donald E. Ward, Jr. of Crestview, Florida; sister, Rose Viator of New Iberia; grandchildren, Austin Schutz, Heather Campbell, Scott Campbell, Crystal Truttier, Elizabeth Truttier, Megan Cohen and husband Ari, Kimberly Cole and husband Matt, Katherine Sumner and husband Mark, Emily Ward, and Ian Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Darce', Jr.; sisters, Harriet Hebert, Rita Van Brocklin, Carmela Darce'; and her four husbands, Archie B. Campbell, Sr., Donald E. Ward, Sr., Raymond Thoman, and Jim Guy. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 100 Asma Blvd, Suite 110, Lafayette, LA 70508 or to the Sisters of Mount Carmel, P.O. Box 1160, Lacombe, LA 70445-1160. To view on-line obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com. Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close