Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Joyce Breaux. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Anna Joyce Breaux, 90, at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Breaux passed away on Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at her beloved home. A graduate of St. Joseph School in Jeanerette at age 15, Mrs. Breaux attended SLI, now the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Graduating cum laude, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English and Spanish education. She later returned to obtain a minor in library science. An educator of 50 years, Mrs. Breaux taught English and served as librarian at Jeanerette High School for 30 years. After a brief retirement, she became librarian at St. Joseph School for 20 years. Her students were very important to her, and many recall her as their favorite teacher. After World War II, she taught night school to returning soldiers. She enjoyed teaching so much that she often wondered why she was being paid. After Jeanerette High burned in 1974, Mrs. Breaux had the task of replacing all of the books in the collection. She did so and helped set up the library at the new school. Her years of service at St. Joseph were a particular joy in working with younger children. Her dedication to the community went far beyond her work as an educator. She served as a charter member of the Parish Council at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and served as secretary and chairperson of the Liturgical Commission. She coordinated lectors for many years, served as a Eucharistic Adorer of the Blessed Sacrament and lector. Mrs. Breaux was a charter member of the Jeanerette Bicentennial Museum and the Jeanerette Business and Professional Women's organization. She was a 68-year member of Entre Nous, a local civic organization, serving as President and all other officers. In addition, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Louisiana Library Association, Louisiana Association of School Librarians, Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, Iberia Retired Teachers Association, Kappa Delta Pi, Sigma Delta Pi, and Pi Gamma Mu honor societies and the S.L.I. Red Jackets. Mrs. Breaux is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan and Gerard Garcia, Harvey and Rita Breaux, Jeffrey and Diane Breaux and Jon and Stephanie Breaux; her grandchildren Brandon Garcia, Randie Wilson, Caroline Ziegler, Benjamin Garcia, Nick Breaux, Alex Breaux, Lindsey Conner, Caity Marks, Casey Breaux, Ramsey Breaux, Maddie Breaux, and Sevie Breaux. She is also survived by eight great-children. Mrs. Breaux was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey L. Breaux; her second husband Ivan J. Arceneaux; her parents, Charles Latina and Jeanette Darce Latina; her adoptive parents, Dominic and Elvige Pedeaux; her sisters Rita Mae Fettis, Irma Bevis and Edna Kobleur. The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. James B. Falterman, Jr., Grace Home Health Care, Grace Hospice, and Leading Health Care. Her family also wishes to extend their gratitude for the love and support given to her by caregivers, Teenie Rogers, Roxie Landry, Annette Coleman, and Jonie Verret. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Breaux's grandchildren. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to breast cancer research, as Mrs. Breaux was a 50-year survivor. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Anna Joyce Breaux, 90, at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Breaux passed away on Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at her beloved home. A graduate of St. Joseph School in Jeanerette at age 15, Mrs. Breaux attended SLI, now the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Graduating cum laude, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English and Spanish education. She later returned to obtain a minor in library science. An educator of 50 years, Mrs. Breaux taught English and served as librarian at Jeanerette High School for 30 years. After a brief retirement, she became librarian at St. Joseph School for 20 years. Her students were very important to her, and many recall her as their favorite teacher. After World War II, she taught night school to returning soldiers. She enjoyed teaching so much that she often wondered why she was being paid. After Jeanerette High burned in 1974, Mrs. Breaux had the task of replacing all of the books in the collection. She did so and helped set up the library at the new school. Her years of service at St. Joseph were a particular joy in working with younger children. Her dedication to the community went far beyond her work as an educator. She served as a charter member of the Parish Council at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and served as secretary and chairperson of the Liturgical Commission. She coordinated lectors for many years, served as a Eucharistic Adorer of the Blessed Sacrament and lector. Mrs. Breaux was a charter member of the Jeanerette Bicentennial Museum and the Jeanerette Business and Professional Women's organization. She was a 68-year member of Entre Nous, a local civic organization, serving as President and all other officers. In addition, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Louisiana Library Association, Louisiana Association of School Librarians, Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, Iberia Retired Teachers Association, Kappa Delta Pi, Sigma Delta Pi, and Pi Gamma Mu honor societies and the S.L.I. Red Jackets. Mrs. Breaux is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan and Gerard Garcia, Harvey and Rita Breaux, Jeffrey and Diane Breaux and Jon and Stephanie Breaux; her grandchildren Brandon Garcia, Randie Wilson, Caroline Ziegler, Benjamin Garcia, Nick Breaux, Alex Breaux, Lindsey Conner, Caity Marks, Casey Breaux, Ramsey Breaux, Maddie Breaux, and Sevie Breaux. She is also survived by eight great-children. Mrs. Breaux was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey L. Breaux; her second husband Ivan J. Arceneaux; her parents, Charles Latina and Jeanette Darce Latina; her adoptive parents, Dominic and Elvige Pedeaux; her sisters Rita Mae Fettis, Irma Bevis and Edna Kobleur. The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. James B. Falterman, Jr., Grace Home Health Care, Grace Hospice, and Leading Health Care. Her family also wishes to extend their gratitude for the love and support given to her by caregivers, Teenie Rogers, Roxie Landry, Annette Coleman, and Jonie Verret. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Breaux's grandchildren. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to breast cancer research, as Mrs. Breaux was a 50-year survivor. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close