Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lee Ortego Dunbar. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Lee Ortego Dunbar, May 16, 1925 - December 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, for Anna Lee Ortego Dunbar in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. The Reverend Monsignor Keith DeRouen will officiate the service. Rite of Committal will follow in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. Anna Lee Dunbar, age 94, was a resident of Opelousas and passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence. Anna Lee worked at First Federal Savings and Loan and Teche Federal Bank for 40 plus years as a controller/bookkeeper. She also served as a board member for First Federal Savings and Loan and Teche Federal Bank. After retirement, she volunteered at Opelousas General Health System. She was a member of "Lunch Bunch" for over 25 years. Her hobbies were reading and gardening. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by two sons, David Dunbar (Sherry) of Washington; and Thomas "Tommy" Dunbar of Opelousas; two daughters, Laurie D. Ardoin (Lloyd)of Washington; and Elaine D. Beck of Opelousas; step-daughter, Elizabeth Dunbar of Opelousas; brother, Albert J. Ortego, Jr. (Marguerite "Sis") of Washington; sisters, Vera May Prudhomme (Terry)of Lafayette; and Helen Hebert of Washington; grandchildren, Scott Ardoin, Kelley A. Fernandez (Richard), and Jonathan Dunbar (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Lola, Lennox and Linus Dunbar; and niece and constant companion, Dean Joubert Edrington of Opelousas. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Alonzo Dunbar; parents, Albert J. Ortego, Sr. and Lavenia Trouille Ortego; sons-in-law, William J. Beck, Jr. and Judge Denis A. Barry; and twelve siblings. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at Anna Lee Ortego Dunbar, May 16, 1925 - December 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, for Anna Lee Ortego Dunbar in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. The Reverend Monsignor Keith DeRouen will officiate the service. Rite of Committal will follow in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. Anna Lee Dunbar, age 94, was a resident of Opelousas and passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence. Anna Lee worked at First Federal Savings and Loan and Teche Federal Bank for 40 plus years as a controller/bookkeeper. She also served as a board member for First Federal Savings and Loan and Teche Federal Bank. After retirement, she volunteered at Opelousas General Health System. She was a member of "Lunch Bunch" for over 25 years. Her hobbies were reading and gardening. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by two sons, David Dunbar (Sherry) of Washington; and Thomas "Tommy" Dunbar of Opelousas; two daughters, Laurie D. Ardoin (Lloyd)of Washington; and Elaine D. Beck of Opelousas; step-daughter, Elizabeth Dunbar of Opelousas; brother, Albert J. Ortego, Jr. (Marguerite "Sis") of Washington; sisters, Vera May Prudhomme (Terry)of Lafayette; and Helen Hebert of Washington; grandchildren, Scott Ardoin, Kelley A. Fernandez (Richard), and Jonathan Dunbar (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Lola, Lennox and Linus Dunbar; and niece and constant companion, Dean Joubert Edrington of Opelousas. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Alonzo Dunbar; parents, Albert J. Ortego, Sr. and Lavenia Trouille Ortego; sons-in-law, William J. Beck, Jr. and Judge Denis A. Barry; and twelve siblings. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close