October 12, 1933 - February 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home for Mrs. Anna Mae Mathews, 85, who passed away peacefully February 17, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, La. Mrs. Mathews was born on October 12, 1933 in Carencro, La to Rene Felix and Minerva Harris. She is survived by one brother, Edward Felix (Mary), of Houston, TX; one sister, Esther Alexander, of Lafayette, La; one daughter-in-law, Janelle Felix, of Carencro, La; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Randy J. Felix, 6 brothers and two sisters. Anna was a strong and independent soul; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 8:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.

