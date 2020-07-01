1/1
Anna Prejean "Peggy" Roy
The family request that visitation be observed at Martin and Castille's Southside location on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM. A private family service will follow at 1:00 PM. There will be no reception following the service. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral service. Mrs. Anna "Peggy" Prejean Roy peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side. Peggy was currently a resident of Youngsville, Louisiana and was born in Naples, Italy. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was married to the love of her life, Cleve, in 1968. Together, they had three children and nine grandchildren. Peggy was wonderfully devoted to her family and her most beloved role was that of "Nana". She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and loved to attend their many activities and sporting events. Peggy was known by many as a very creative and artistic woman. She had a lifelong love of art and treasured her many art pieces. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Mr. Cleve Roy; her sons Dr. Chad Roy and wife, Natalie; Matthew Roy and wife, Lucy; her daughter, Jennifer Roy Weinstein and husband, Jeffrey. She is survived by her nine grandchildren; Marshall Roy, Abigail Roy, Dominic Roy, Katelyn Weinstein, Tyler Weinstein, Hudson Weinstein, Anna Roy, Emma Roy, and Luke Roy. She is survived by her two sisters, Wanda Naquin and Susette Brunson. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Camille Prejean and her mother, Adelaide Testa Prejean. Memorial contributions can be made in Peggy's name to Hospice of Acadiana. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Roy family to the many doctors and nurses at Lafayette General Cancer Center, MD Anderson Medical Center and Hospice of Acadiana. A special thank you, also, to Laci from our family for your care and thoughtfulness. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com http://www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE- 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
