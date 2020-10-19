Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Annabelle Broussard, 96, who passed away on October 16, 2020. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Annabelle loved her pets, gardening, card games and traveling. She lived life to the fullest and will be missed by her family and friends. Mrs. Broussard, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late John Latour and the former Elita Clavelle. She is survived by her daughter, Paula M. Broussard; grandchildren, Timothy Scott Willis and Anne Elizabeth Willis; son-in-law, Steven Willis and brother, Sidney Latour. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester Lee Broussard; daughter, Vickey Broussard Willis; four sisters and five brothers. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday evening at 6:30 PM in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Allen Latour, David Latour, James Latour and Robert LeBlanc. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.