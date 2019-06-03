Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annbel Dugas Pelafigue. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Annabel Dugas Pelafigue, age 89, the former Annabel Dugas, who passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. The Rev. Darren Eldridge, pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Pelafigue was a native of Arnaudville and had been a resident of Leonville for over sixty years. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville, was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and was devoted to reading her Bible and praying the rosary daily. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed cooking and baking. Survivors include four sons, Ulysse Pelafigue and his wife, Debra, of TN, Floyd Pelafigue, Shelby Pelafigue and his wife, Venetia, and Jason Pelafigue and his wife, Kathy, all of Leonville; two daughters, Annette P. Davis of Baton Rouge and Melinda P. Stelly and her husband, Kirk, of Leonville; twelve grandchildren, Ronnie Dalfrey (Mitchel), Nicole Darbonne (James), Amy Heinzen (Larry), Kenny Davis, Brock Davis, Megan Davis Fontenot (Joey), Lane Pelafigue, Kye Pelafigue, Brooke Bordelon, Desirea Pelafigue, Logan Pelafigue and Ariel Stelly Munnerlyn (Ryan); fourteen great grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Amber, Hopelyn, Konnor, Sage, Morgan, Blake, Cortney, Sophie, Westin, Liam, Evelyn and Olivia; two step grandchildren, Clebe and Bree Stutes; and one sister, Hazel D. Hebert of Port Barre. 