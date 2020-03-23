Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Elizabeth Lukinovich Chauvin. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Elizabeth Lukinovich Chauvin, age 69, passed away Saturday March 21st, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, in the comfort of her home. Anne is survived by her family members who include: Son Timothy (Jennifer) Chauvin of Lafayette; Daughter Valerie Chauvin of Covington; Former Husband Robert Chauvin of Lafayette; Sister Alice (Donald) Rosenberg of Austin, TX; Niece Kaitlyn Rosenberg of San Diego, CA; Grandchildren: Christopher and Connor Chauvin of Lafayette; Braxton Flowers of Lafayette; and four-legged grandchildren: Copper, Maple, and Maverick Chauvin of Covington. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Lukinovich and Mary Lukinovich; Brother, Philip (Flip) Lukinovich; and Son Christopher Robin Chauvin. Anne was born in New Orleans, LA on December 11th, 1950. She graduated with honors from Northside High in Lafayette, LA in 1968, and attended Nicholls State University where she double majored in computer science and mathematics. She was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity. After college she moved to Lafayette, LA where she married Robert Chauvin and went on to work for Exxon Mobil as a computer programmer. After her retirement from Exxon, Robert and Anne went on to run a family business, ABC Orchids & Tropicals, for 30 years. Anne was passionate about 4-H and dedicated her life to it. She started in the organization at a young age, shared her passion with her children as a 4-H parent, and continued to volunteer her time for many years afterwards. As a result of her dedication she was inducted into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame in 2010. She loved animals, having visited many zoos across the nation. She bred and showed Cocker Spaniels for years and owned four AKC Champion dogs. Some of her other passions included: sewing, needle point, and collecting teddy bears. Anne was a survivor, a warrior, and she was unyielding. She never took herself too seriously and, amid her declining health, she continued to still put others before herself. 