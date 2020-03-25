A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lafayette Memorial Park for Annette Marie Hebert, 58, who passed away on March 23, 2020. Annette, a resident of Duson, was the daughter of the late Gerald Bonvillian and the former Patricia Veron Denais. She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Adrienne) Hebert; her son, Drake (Krissy) Hebert; three grandchildren, Riley, Trevor and Gabby Hebert; her siblings, Pam (Keel) Reed and their son, Blaise Reed, and Belinda (Joey) Carrier; her step-father, Johnny Denais; her aunt, Cheryl Veron and her uncle, O'Neil (Joyce) Veron III. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and one uncle, Randy (Scherry) Veron. The family will be holding a private viewing and requests that the public please respect their privacy at this time. Pallbearers will be family members. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020