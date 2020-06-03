Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Annette Bernard, age 70, the former Annette Marie Mistric, who passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. The Rev. Darren Eldridge, pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Debbie Richard, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, The Old Rugged Cross, Just A Closer Walk With Thee, and One Bread, One Body. Ms. Annette was a native and lifelong resident of Leonville. She was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Group. Survivors include dear loving companion of 20 years, Floyd Joseph Marks of Leonville, two sons, Kevin Jude Bernard of Leonville and Ronald James Bernard, Jr. and his wife, Melinda, of Opelousas; two dauthers, Rhonda Lynn Jordan and her husband, Jeffery, and Kelly Renee Paine and her husband, Jamie, all of Broussard; a daughter-in-law, Georgia Bernard of Pecaniere; her sisters, Arlene Ardoin and her husband, Kenneth, of Prairie Ronde, Janice Robin and her husband, Carl, of Leonville and Debra Mistric of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Trista Thibodeaux and her husband, Dillon, Trevin Bernard, Gavin Bernard, Colby Bernard and his fiancé, Hannah Turner, Lindsey Bernard, Brandon Bernard, Fred Lalonde, II, Derek Lalonde, Mylia Paine and Harper Paine; seven great-grandchildren, Amelia Turner, Landon Bernard, Gabriella James, Kinleigh James, Ava Robin, Aynsley Robin and Aaliyah Robin; and her Godchildren, Cindy Sprunk, David Guilbeau and Shonda Babineaux; and a friend of the family, Sandy Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald James Bernard, Sr.; her parents, Cleddy Mistric and the former Juanita Bergeron. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.