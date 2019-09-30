Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Mhire. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Annette Mhire, 59, who was called to her heavenly home Saturday, September 28th. Annette passed away peacefully at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, October 1st, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Wednesday, October 2nd, at 8:30 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Randy Hyde on Tuesday, October 1st, at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Mark Derise, Pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will officiate. Readers will be Christine Mhire and Chris Benoit. Annette was born on August 18, 1960, in Lafayette and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. She worked as a client at LARC for many years, but most recently at their Bead Store counting and sorting Mardi Gras beads. She was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church. Annette was a Special Olympics participant in bowling for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, visits to the casino and eating out at local restaurants. Annette was a huge Saints football fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. "Netsie", as she was lovingly nicknamed, will be dearly missed. Annette is survived by her mother, Hazel Grossie Mhire of Lafayette; one sister, Deborah M. Salsman and her husband, Steve of Santa Fe, NM; two brothers, John Brent Mhire and his wife, Denise and David Neil Mhire, all of Lafayette; four nieces and nephews, Kory Mhire and his wife, Christine, Jeremy Mhire and his wife, Simone, Kyle Mhire and his wife, Lindsey and Amber Nicole Mhire; two step-nephews Brandon Benoit and Chris Benoit; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Gabriel and Camille Mhire, Riley and Allie Mhire, Hazel Mae Phillips, Kaia Bennett and Jackson Mhire and her special friend, Terry McCullough. She was preceded in death by her father, John Raywood Mhire; her grandparents, Alton and Elizabeth Duhon Mhire and Willie and Lillian Cormier Grossie and her sister-in-law, Annie Mhire. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Mhire, Kyle Mhire, Kory Mhire and Steve Salsman. Honorary pallbearers will be David Mhire and Brent Mhire. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Alternative Home Care, Cadence of Acadiana, NSI and Hospice of Acadiana. A special thanks to Ciera Auguillard for the compassionate care given to Annette and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Annette's name to LARC, 303 New Hope Road, Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 984-6110, www.lafayettelarc.org or to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, (337) 232-1234, www.hospiceacadiana.com. 