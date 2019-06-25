Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Cathy Albarado Girouard. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Annie Cathy Albarado Girouard, age 63, who passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette surrounded by her loved ones after a valiant battle with cancer. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette at a later date. The Rev. Edward Duhon, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church of Lafayette, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Be Not Afraid, Just A Closer Walk, Let There Be Peace, and On Eagles Wings. Cathy was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, LA. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing, crafts and spending time with family and friends. Her two sons brought her great pride and happiness. Cathy was well known for her kind and generous heart, never turning away anyone in need. As a two decade cancer warrior she enjoyed going to Camp Bluebird aiding many survivors with her love and encouragement. She was an advocate for change within the community of the mentally and physically challenged. Cathy was always ready with a hug, a kiss and prayer for all who knew her. Cathy leaves behind to treasure her memory two sons, Jody Paul Albarado and Justin Michael Stelly; her mother, Vergie Huval Albarado; two sisters, Ginger Abarado Comeaux (Larry) of Rayne and Judy Albarado Hardy (Randy) of Carencro; two brothers, Dale Albarado (Brenda) of Cecilia and Danny Albarado of Breaux Bridge; ten nieces and nephews; and twenty two great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Allen Albarado; her maternal grandparents, Maurice Huval and the former Earline Coles; and her paternal grandparents, Felix Albarado and the former, Zeolide Domingue. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Judd Hardy, Dusty Albarado, Jeremy Broussard, Dale Albarado, Danny Albarado and Jason Comeaux. The family would like to express their appreciation to St. Joseph Hospice and The Carpenter House, Dr. Randy Daigle and Staff, Dr. Molly Thomas and Staff, Dr. Deborah Johnson, The Arc of Acadiana and LARC. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the Special Olympics, her Camp Bluebird family along with all her family and friends who supported her through her long battle with cancer. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Annie Cathy Albarado Girouard, age 63, who passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette surrounded by her loved ones after a valiant battle with cancer. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette at a later date. The Rev. Edward Duhon, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church of Lafayette, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Be Not Afraid, Just A Closer Walk, Let There Be Peace, and On Eagles Wings. Cathy was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, LA. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing, crafts and spending time with family and friends. Her two sons brought her great pride and happiness. Cathy was well known for her kind and generous heart, never turning away anyone in need. As a two decade cancer warrior she enjoyed going to Camp Bluebird aiding many survivors with her love and encouragement. She was an advocate for change within the community of the mentally and physically challenged. Cathy was always ready with a hug, a kiss and prayer for all who knew her. Cathy leaves behind to treasure her memory two sons, Jody Paul Albarado and Justin Michael Stelly; her mother, Vergie Huval Albarado; two sisters, Ginger Abarado Comeaux (Larry) of Rayne and Judy Albarado Hardy (Randy) of Carencro; two brothers, Dale Albarado (Brenda) of Cecilia and Danny Albarado of Breaux Bridge; ten nieces and nephews; and twenty two great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Allen Albarado; her maternal grandparents, Maurice Huval and the former Earline Coles; and her paternal grandparents, Felix Albarado and the former, Zeolide Domingue. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Judd Hardy, Dusty Albarado, Jeremy Broussard, Dale Albarado, Danny Albarado and Jason Comeaux. The family would like to express their appreciation to St. Joseph Hospice and The Carpenter House, Dr. Randy Daigle and Staff, Dr. Molly Thomas and Staff, Dr. Deborah Johnson, The Arc of Acadiana and LARC. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the Special Olympics, her Camp Bluebird family along with all her family and friends who supported her through her long battle with cancer. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close