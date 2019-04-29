Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Lee 'Sweetie' Simar LeJeune. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Visitation 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Rosary 7:00 PM Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Evangeline , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Evangeline for Annie Lee "Sweetie" Simar LeJeune,91, who died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home in Evangeline. Fr. Paul Lafleur will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A rosary will be recited Monday at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Iota. Mrs. LeJeune is survived by one daughter, Sherril Clifton and her husband Shelby of Eunice; two sisters, Rosa Hebert and her husband Clifton and Delores Gary and her husband Merlin both of Evangeline; one brother, Shelton Latiolais of Evangeline; two granddaughters, Cherrae Smith of Livingston, LA and Shantel Green and her husband David of Walker, LA.; six great-grandchildren, Paige Smith, Brandi Smith, Don Paul Smith, Garrett Phipps, Cameron Phipps, and Brooke Phipps; and one great-great granddaughter, Alexis Smith. She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Carlton Joseph Simar and Murry LeJeune; her parents, Joseph and Emetille LaCombe Latiolais; three sisters, Lillian Latiolais Wright, Livian Latiolais Gotte, and Juanita Latiolais Hebert; and one brother, John Henry Latiolais. Active pallbearers will be Don Paul Smith, David Wright, Ricky Gary, Wayne Simar, Colby Latiolais, and Bray Latiolais. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Youngblood, Troy Hebert, Chad Latiolais, and Robby Latiolais.

