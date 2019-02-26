Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Mae Boudreaux Gachassin. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Annie Mae Boudreaux Gachassin on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating the services. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery will following the services. Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM by the Men's Rosary Group. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 8:00 am until 1:30 PM. Annie Mae Gachassin was born on October 7, 1947 to Oleus and Alita Legon Boudreaux and was a native of Jeanerette and a lifelong resident of New Iberia. Annie Mae loved being with children especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings at home. She also enjoyed traveling and during the course of her travels she would collect dolls of varying shapes and sizes which represented the many places she traveled. Annie Mae is survived by her husband of 56 years Donald Gachassin, Sr., of New Iberia, her children, Veronica Glynn and her husband James, Sr., of New Iberia, Donald Gachassin, Jr and his wife Jennifer of New Iberia, Sandra Chastant and her husband Henry of New Iberia; brothers, Davis "Pete" Boudreaux of Jeanerette, Stanley Boudreaux and wife Emma of Lydia and one sisters, Rita Mae Judice and her husband Danny and Mary Ann Broudreaux. Serving as Pallbearers will be Nicholas Chastant, Tyson Chastant, Bryson Chastant, Zachary Spann, Danielle Spann, Rebecca Spann, Ashli Gachassin, Brailey Gachassin. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Brittaney Babineaux, James Daniel Glynn, Jr., and Carrie Wolfe. Annie Mae Gachassin was preceded in death by her parents, Oleus and Alita Legon Bourdreaux, brothers Larry Boudreaux, Johnny Boudreaux, Raymond Boudreaux and her granddaughter, Nichole Chastant. The Gachassin family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, 1st Option Health Care Services and Hospice of Acadiana for the love and compassion they showed to Annie Mae and her family during this difficult time.

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

