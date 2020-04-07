Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anniston Kate Bazar. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for God's Precious Angel, Anniston Kate Bazar, age 5, who passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Services will be Facebook Live streamed at 11:00 am CST Friday on "Always Anniston" group page. A public memorial service will be planned for all friends and family at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are no longer enforced. Pastor Jeff Ables of Crossroads Church in Lafayette will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her parents, Corey and Reesa Meche Bazar and her brothers, Levi and Liam Bazar; her paternal grandparents, Allen and Christa Bazar of Youngsville; her maternal grandparents, Danny and Melodie Meche of Opelousas; great-grandparents, Gervis and Rosa Bell Johnson of Arnaudville; and Verlyn and Hazel Benoit of Port Barre, aunts and uncles, David and Melanie Milligan and their children Gabriel, Gracie, and Bella; Dana Trahan and her children Bennett and Lyla; Michael and Michon Delahoussaye, Rico Meche, and her godparents, Shannon and April Dupuis and their children Carter and Olivia. She was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Allen and Yvonne Bazar of Opelousas; maternal great-grandparents, Carroll Meche of Port Barre and Sibyl Goss Meche of Opelousas. Anniston was diagnosed with Krabbe Disease at 6 months old and given an initial prognosis of two. Throughout her entire life she has helped raise awareness about Krabbe Disease by sharing her journey and allowing her parents to speak at schools, create a Facebook page, and be on the local media. In addition to touching the lives of thousands, one of Anniston's biggest contributions was passing the Anniston Bazar Act in the state of Louisiana. This act will ensure that other newborns are screened for this fatal disorder at birth and through this screening newborns will be given a fighting chance at life with a stem cell transplant. Her other large contribution was inspiring one of her physical therapist to design and patent a medical seating device named Anni's Chair. Over the course of her five years Anniston was able to accomplish over one hundred different achievements. Some of the most memorable ones were visiting Niagara Falls, New York City, Washington D.C., Disney World, Sea World, the Great Smokey Mountains, and Legoland. She was able to attend prom, walk on homecoming court, be a cheerleader, ride in a personal jet, participate in a dance recital, and start her own clothing business - Anniston's Arrows. With the help of her mom and dad, Anniston was able to complete a triathlon, 5k race, 10k race, and even a 10-mile race. Anniston taught so many of us to see the true beauty in life, learning to enjoy the smallest of moments and celebrate the largest of milestones. Some of her biggest milestones was being able attend Kindergarten and learn how to communicate with an eye gaze machine. Although Anniston was nonmobile and nonverbal throughout her life, she was able to express herself through eye and facial movements. Some of her favorite things to do were snuggling with Mom, reading books, relaxing in the hot tub with Dad, shopping at Target, playing board games with her brothers, and going to Disney World. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "Always Anniston", sent c/o 211 Hallmark Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70508 for a special memorial made in Anniston's name. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bazar family to all family, friends, communities, doctors, therapists, nurses, and teachers who have always believed in our daughter, supported her, and helped Anni push herself to her full potential. Our family wants to thank everyone who followed Anniston's journey. We truly believe because we all worked together she received the best possible care. View the obituary and guestbook online at With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "Always Anniston", sent c/o 211 Hallmark Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70508 for a special memorial made in Anniston's name. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bazar family to all family, friends, communities, doctors, therapists, nurses, and teachers who have always believed in our daughter, supported her, and helped Anni push herself to her full potential. Our family wants to thank everyone who followed Anniston's journey. We truly believe because we all worked together she received the best possible care. 