Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Anthony Behrai LaHood, 87, who passed away on June 24, 2020. Fr. Dustin Dought, Pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park. Mr. LaHood, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late, John LaHood and the former Edna Petro. He was born and raised in Lafayette and attended Cathedral Carmel, where he gained the nickname, "Brown Bomber", by those who he was closest to. Upon graduating from high school, and with encouragement from his sister, Katherine LaHood (the matriarch of the LaHood family), he moved to New Orleans and obtained his xray technician degree. Anthony (Tony) made many friends during his 30 year career at New Orleans Charity Hospital. After retiring, he returned to his hometown of Lafayette where he spent much of his time with his family, who loved him very much, and the many friends he made during his life. He enjoyed sharing meals of kibbeh nayeh, grape leaves and boudin with his family and was a life-long Saints fan, even in the "bag" years. Anthony never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. If you met him, you loved him. He is survived by his cousins, LaHood LaHood and wife, Annette; and Nabeeh LaHood and wife, Elham; their children, Shane LaHood (Godchild) and wife, Jessica; Sayde LaHood Smith; Nicole LaHood and husband, Nathaniel Clauson; Natalie LaHood; and Ryan LaHood (Godchild); their grandchildren, Logan and Sophia LaHood; Cameron Cormier Whaley and husband, Ashton; and Will Smith. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael Hulin and his family - son Doug Morgan and wife, Kristen, and their children Chloe and Remington; daughter Chrystal and husband, Mike Aber, and their children Bella, Malachi, and Peyton; and son Jacob Morgan and Jericah; Eric Hulin and his family – son Travis Hulin; son Nicholas and wife, Amanda; and daughter, Danielle Hulin; Gregory Hulin and Michele Rene' Hulin and family-friend, Denise Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna LaHood; his sisters, Katherine LaHood & Camay LaHood Hulin and husband, JD; his nephew, Karl Hulin; and Eric's wife, Cindy Hulin. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 6pm on Friday. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be LaHood LaHood, Nabeeh LaHood, Shane LaHood, Gary LaHood, Travis Hulin and Ashton Whaley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joseph Piccione, Michael Hulin, Eric Hulin, Greg Hulin and Nicholas Hulin. Personal condolences may be sent to the LaHood family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.