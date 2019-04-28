Funeral services will be conducted for Anthony John "A. J." Telotta, Jr., 87, at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Mausoleum with Military Honors conducted by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM and a rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 10:30 AM. Born in Houston, TX, a native of Abbeville and a resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Telotta passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:43 PM at Iberia Medical Center. He was a Teacher and Coach for 22 years for the St. Mary Parish School System and then for 20 years at Hanson Memorial High School in Franklin. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U. S. Army. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia "Pat" Guillotte Telotta of Jeanerette; son, Jude Telotta and his wife Jolea of Round Rock, TX; daughter, Kieran Olivier and her husband Paul of New Iberia; brother, Robert Telotta of Gretna and grandchildren, Ryan Olivier and Mark Olivier both of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony John Telotta, Sr. and Vivian Goulas Telotta and son, Mark Anthony Telotta. Pallbearers will be Jude Telotta, Robert Telotta, Ryan Olivier, Mark Olivier and Paul Olivier. The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Jose Mata and the ICU Staff at Iberia Medical Center. The family prefer memorials to . David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019