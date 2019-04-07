Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Ramoin Jr.. View Sign

Funeral services for Anthony Ramoin, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel of LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Church Point, LA. Deacon Sammy Diesi will conduct the services. Mr. Ramoin, age 63, was a resident of Scott, LA. He died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Josephs Hospice The Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA. He was a painter for many years and enjoyed riding motorcycles. As a pastime, he would watch Nascar races and drag races, and football. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Survivors include his mother, Shirley Matt Carriere of Opelousas; sons, Michael Faul of Midland, Texas; and Blake Anthony Ramoin of Foley, Alabama; brother, Bruce Ramoin and wife, Kayla of Opelousas; one grandchild, and his aunt, Judith Dederick and husband, Jerry of Greenwell Springs. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Ramoin, Sr.; brother, Robert Charles Ramoin; paternal grandparents, Leo and Elodie Ramoin; and maternal grandparents, Wallace and Callie Godeau Matt. Visiting will be held in the LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas beginning on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Tuesday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 S. Union St, Opelousas, LA, 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

