Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Anthony Richards MHS. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 10:30 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 in La Chapelle Martin & Castille, Downtown for Sister Anthony Richards, MHS, the former Shirley Catherine Richards, who died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home at the age of 90. The Very Reverend Chester Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Shirley, the daughter of the late Sherrie Benjamin and Mary Lee Powell Richards was born on October 27, 1929 in Pascagoula, MS. She attended Our Lady of Victories Grammar and High Schools in Pascagoula. She received a BS in Business Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (presently ULL) in Lafayette, and a MS in Psychology and Guidance from Assumption College in Worcester, MA. Entering the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament in 1951 she professed her Perpetual Vows in 1955. At the time of her death she was in her 68th year of Religious Life. Sr. Anthony's ministry began with 27 years of teaching in Catholic Schools: St. Joseph, Gretna, LA; Our Lady Star of the Sea, New Orleans, LA; St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan, LA; Notre Dame, Crowley, LA and Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette, LA. During this time she also served as Community Secretary for the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament for 7 years from 1969 - 1976. In 1979 she began a new Ministry, that of Ministering to the Aged at St. Joseph Parish in Gretna, LA. In 1989 she became the Manager of the Gretna Senior Citizen Center and served in that capacity from 1981 - 1989. In 1989 Sr. Anthony was elected as Major Superior of the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament and served the Community in this capacity from 1989 - 1997 and 2005 - 2009. She also served as Office Manager for MHS from 1998 - 2005. In 2011 Sr. Anthony retired from active ministry and became a resident of Bethany MHS Health Care Center in Lafayette until she moved to Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas, LA in August of 2019. Sr. Anthony had a 'no nonsense' demeanor and was a true believer in the dignity of work. However, she would not ask anyone to do what she would not do herself. Her knowledge and understanding of Finance and Social Security were a great help in planning for the future care of the MHS Sisters. She had a love for Jesus in the Most Holy Sacrament and centered her life in the Eucharist. She has been a 'special blessing' for many people throughout her life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by two sisters, Loraine "Cookie" Krebs and Joan Mehal; two brothers Jean and Donald Richards, loving nieces and nephews and her Religious Family of the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Ann Miller and four brothers Bernard, Kenneth Paul, Loren and Sherrie Richards, Jr. Visitation for Sr. Anthony will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM with a Rosary at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The MHS Sisters wish to thank Grace Hospice and the staffs of Bethany MHS Health Care Center and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home for the excellent care Sr. Anthony received in her last years. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Sr. Anthony's name to the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament, PO Box 90037, Lafayette, LA 70509-0037. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com> Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA 70506. 337-234-2311 Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 in La Chapelle Martin & Castille, Downtown for Sister Anthony Richards, MHS, the former Shirley Catherine Richards, who died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home at the age of 90. The Very Reverend Chester Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Shirley, the daughter of the late Sherrie Benjamin and Mary Lee Powell Richards was born on October 27, 1929 in Pascagoula, MS. She attended Our Lady of Victories Grammar and High Schools in Pascagoula. She received a BS in Business Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (presently ULL) in Lafayette, and a MS in Psychology and Guidance from Assumption College in Worcester, MA. Entering the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament in 1951 she professed her Perpetual Vows in 1955. At the time of her death she was in her 68th year of Religious Life. Sr. Anthony's ministry began with 27 years of teaching in Catholic Schools: St. Joseph, Gretna, LA; Our Lady Star of the Sea, New Orleans, LA; St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan, LA; Notre Dame, Crowley, LA and Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette, LA. During this time she also served as Community Secretary for the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament for 7 years from 1969 - 1976. In 1979 she began a new Ministry, that of Ministering to the Aged at St. Joseph Parish in Gretna, LA. In 1989 she became the Manager of the Gretna Senior Citizen Center and served in that capacity from 1981 - 1989. In 1989 Sr. Anthony was elected as Major Superior of the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament and served the Community in this capacity from 1989 - 1997 and 2005 - 2009. She also served as Office Manager for MHS from 1998 - 2005. In 2011 Sr. Anthony retired from active ministry and became a resident of Bethany MHS Health Care Center in Lafayette until she moved to Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas, LA in August of 2019. Sr. Anthony had a 'no nonsense' demeanor and was a true believer in the dignity of work. However, she would not ask anyone to do what she would not do herself. Her knowledge and understanding of Finance and Social Security were a great help in planning for the future care of the MHS Sisters. She had a love for Jesus in the Most Holy Sacrament and centered her life in the Eucharist. She has been a 'special blessing' for many people throughout her life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by two sisters, Loraine "Cookie" Krebs and Joan Mehal; two brothers Jean and Donald Richards, loving nieces and nephews and her Religious Family of the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Ann Miller and four brothers Bernard, Kenneth Paul, Loren and Sherrie Richards, Jr. Visitation for Sr. Anthony will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM with a Rosary at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The MHS Sisters wish to thank Grace Hospice and the staffs of Bethany MHS Health Care Center and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home for the excellent care Sr. Anthony received in her last years. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Sr. Anthony's name to the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament, PO Box 90037, Lafayette, LA 70509-0037. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close