A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Anthony Stephen Landry, 77, who passed on September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes. Reverend Gilbert Dutel will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will officiate the funeral service. A native of St. Martinville, Steve was a resident of Lafayette for over 58 years. He was son of the late Joseph Landry and former Edmia Delahoussaye, both natives of St. Martinville. Prior to his retirement Steve was an owner/operator in the Oil & Gas industry. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic community. Steve loved gardening, cooking, fishing, UL athletics, coaching CSA sports, and spending time with his grandchildren. Many will remember him for his storytelling. He is survived by his companion, Mary T. Landry, and her three daughters Sharon Savoie (Robbie) and son, Ian; Sue Landry; and Shelley Landry (Lisa) and daughter, Chynna. His surviving children are Anthony Stephen Landry II "Tony", Todd Joseph Landry (Amy), Lynette Landry Tucker (Ricky), Bridget Anne Landry and Allison Landry Turner (Clayton); grandchildren are: Madison Landry, Peyton Landry, Carter Landry, Mason Tucker, Taylor Tucker Hukill (Jonathan), Hunter Vercher, Kenzie Landry, Collins Turner, Camryn Turner and Cory Turner. His surviving siblings are Dot Gilbert and Jackie Douet of Lafayette, LA; Dolly Guidry and Delta Guidry of Parks, LA; Beverly Quebedeaux of Broussard, LA; Lloyd Landry and Wiley Landry of St. Martinville, LA; and Harris Landry of Parks, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edmia Landry, sisters Genevieve Landry and Winona Champagne of Breaux Bridge, and brother, Maurice Landry of Lafayette, LA. Pallbearers will be Clayton Turner, Collins Turner, Peyton Landry, Carter Landry, Jamie Gilbert and Kyle Credeur. Honorary Pallbearers will be Anthony Stephen Landry II "Tony," Todd Landry, Ricky Tucker, Mason Tucker, Ronnie Landry and Hunter Vercher. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. The family would like to thank the Louisiana Organ Procurement Association for their personal care and assistance in honoring his wishes to help others through tissue and organ donation. A special thanks to Patrick Juneau III, M.D. and the Our Lady of Lourdes ICU staff for their exceptional compassionate care during his time of need. Personal condolences may be sent to the Landry Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
