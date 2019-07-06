Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoine "Carroll" Gautreaux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born March 23, 1941, Antoine "Carroll" Gautreaux passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends in his home town of Lafayette, Louisiana on July 4, 2019. Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Anne Marie Gorney Gautreaux; one daughter, Kalyn Marie Gautreaux (wife of Terri Lynn Gondron); two sons, Thaddeus Charles Gautreaux (husband of Amy Duplantis Gautreaux) and Matthias Jon Gautreaux (husband of Sarah Sullivan Gautreaux); and two granddaughters, Willow Rhianna Hamric and Novah Nesta Gautreaux. He was predeceased by his son, Carl Jude Gautreaux (Barry Alan Hughes, widower). The son of Earless Joseph Gautreaux and Lucille Lasseigne Gautreaux, who predeceased him, Carroll is also survived by his brother, Earless Joseph Gautreaux, Jr. (husband of Barbara Hollier Gautreaux) and sister Genevieve Gautreaux Leblanc (widow of Harris Moise Leblanc). Carroll Gautreaux was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. And he enjoyed the love and adoration of all of his family pets. He was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1959 and studied History at the University of Louisiana. In high school, Carroll worked for his father in their family owned grocery store, Gautreaux's on Ninth Street and also worked at the Nona Theater, both in Lafayette. He enjoyed riding horses along the levee with his friends in Henderson, Louisiana and dancing with his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Anne Marie. In 1967, he began a long and successful career working as a Mud Engineer for various oil and gas exploration and production and completions companies. Most notably, he worked as General Manager for IMCO in Brazil and Egypt and for OSCA in Venezuela. He was very well liked and highly regarded by all of his employees and colleagues. He was a long standing member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. 