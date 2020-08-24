Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Antoine Marcel, age 79, who passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Mark Kramer, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Marcel, affectionally known as "T-Boy", was a native of Leonville and a longtime resident of Grand Coteau, where he was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Antoine retired from Barry Concrete in 2000 after 26 years of employment as a truck driver. Survivors include three daughters, Jessica Marcel, Rose Marcel Derousselle and her husband, Kevin, and Lisa Marcel, all of Grand Coteau; one granddaughter, Morgan Gardiner; two brothers, Albert Marcel and his wife, Nola, and Earl Marcel, all of Leonville; two sisters, Eva Marcel of Galveston and Marie Marcel of Houston; one Goddaughter, Julia Marie Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Linda Hardy Marcel; his parents, J.B. Octave Marcel and the former Anna Belle Auzenne, both natives of Leonville; and three sisters, Wilda M. Shelvin, Clara M. Prince, and Josephine M. Caldwell. vA rosary will be prayed by Theresa Cormier at 9:00 a.m. a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jarrett Prince, Patrick Prince, Marcus Prince, Joseph Lemelle, Michael Cormier, and Rickey Marcel. Honorary pallbearers will be Warren Prince, Albert Marcel, Winston Clark, Kevin Derousselle, and Earl Marcel. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests mask be worn at all times during the visitation and mass.