Antonio Bernard "Tony" Richard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Tony Richard, age 61, who passed away Tuesday, April 14th at his mother's home in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Survivors include his three sons, Andrew Lawrence Richard of Lafayette, Adam Thomas Richard of Baton Rouge, and Alex Daniel Richard of Seattle, Washington and his wife Georgia. His is also survived by his mother, Lois "Elkins" Carrier, and her husband and 2nd father to Tony, Rodney Carrier of Carencro, three sisters, Bridget Orlando of Beaumont, Tx and her husband Dominic, Rachel Richard Alrashidi, of Carencro, and Elizabeth Davis of Carencro, and her husband Danny Davis. Tony is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved so very much. He was preceded in death, by this father, Lawrence Richard, and his sister, Candace "Candy" Knott; his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Bernice Richard of Lawtell; and his maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Anita Elkins of Church Point. The family would like to extend our gratitude to St Joseph's Hospice in Lafayette, for their amazing care and support for Tony as well as our entire family. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved