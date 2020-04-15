Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Tony Richard, age 61, who passed away Tuesday, April 14th at his mother's home in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Survivors include his three sons, Andrew Lawrence Richard of Lafayette, Adam Thomas Richard of Baton Rouge, and Alex Daniel Richard of Seattle, Washington and his wife Georgia. His is also survived by his mother, Lois "Elkins" Carrier, and her husband and 2nd father to Tony, Rodney Carrier of Carencro, three sisters, Bridget Orlando of Beaumont, Tx and her husband Dominic, Rachel Richard Alrashidi, of Carencro, and Elizabeth Davis of Carencro, and her husband Danny Davis. Tony is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved so very much. He was preceded in death, by this father, Lawrence Richard, and his sister, Candace "Candy" Knott; his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Bernice Richard of Lawtell; and his maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Anita Elkins of Church Point. The family would like to extend our gratitude to St Joseph's Hospice in Lafayette, for their amazing care and support for Tony as well as our entire family. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.