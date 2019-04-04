Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anvil G. "Joe" Malbrough. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Gesthesemane COGIC for Anvil "Joe" G. Malbrough, age 77, who passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Bishop Alton Gatlin, pastor of Gesthesemane COGIC in Lafayette, will officiate at the services. Mr. Malbrough was a native of Cankton and a resident of Sunset. He retired with the Air Force after 21 years 9 months and 17 days of service. While in the military, he was stationed in Korea, England, Turkey and Japan. Anvil enjoyed playing golf in Baton Rouge with his friends at the BREC Parks in Baton Rouge and Indian Hills in Opelousas. Mr. Malbrough loved being outdoors especially fishing, crabbing, and planting vegetables and flowers in his garden. Survivors include his loving wife of eighteen years, Debra T. Malbrough, the former Debra Travis of Sunset; five sons, Gary Scott Malbrough and his wife, Girlene, of Houston, TX, Eric Charles Malbrough and his wife, Marci, of Escondido, CA, Roderic D. Pipes, Eddric D. Pipes, all of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Rachelle Malbrough-Ellison and her husband, Gary, of Victorville, CA; eleven grandchildren, Gentillesse Hamilton, Trevale Hunter, Keira Malbrough, Gary Malbrough Jr., Kamyrn Pipes, Kali Ellison, Kolten Malbrough, Aubre Pipes, Kaycee Ellison, Karoline Ellison and Regan Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Noah Hand, Jade Hand and Neyalani Malbrough; four brothers, Elmo Malbrough and his wife, Marie, of Crowley, Joseph Floyd Malbrough and his wife, Clara, of Opelousas, Paul Edmund Malbrough and his wife, Rose, of Alexandria, and John Gerald Malbrough and his wife, Shevella, of Cankton; and three sisters, Vivian Alfred of Cankton, Yvonne Malbrough and her companion, Amos Smith, of Sunset and Mary Carleen Evans and her husband, Eddie Sr. of Texarkana. 