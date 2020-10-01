Memorial services for Ara Harris-Harleaux, who passed away unexpectedly due to illness at her residence Monday, August 24, 2020, will be held on October 3, 2020, 1 p.m. A virtual memorial celebration will be held. Ara Harris-Harleaux was born April 18, 1963 in Lafayette, LA. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Geraldine (Geri) Harris. Her beloved husband Alphin "Pop" James Harleaux, III predeceases her on September 27, 2015 following 17 years of marriage. She embraced life. She was a graduate of Southern University with a Bachelor degree in Home Economics. She was a faithful member of Brookhollow Baptist Church in Houston TX, she enjoyed reading her bible, volunteering her time knitting for "Hats for the Homeless" charity, spending time with her beloved dog "Snow" and a loyal fan of "her" New Orleans Saints. She is survived by her sons, Alphin Harleaux, IV of Norfolk, VA and Christian Harleaux of Phoenix AZ; brother, Edward "Eddie" Harris of Baton Rouge; mother-in-law, Ella Harleaux of New Orleans; sisters-in-law, Zana Hart (DeVon) of Ellicott City, MD, and Dina Ray (Andrew) of Sugar Land, TX. She also leaves to mourn her many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Through all of life's challenges, She never lost her faith in God. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. The celebration of life will be officiated by Reverend Terrell Wilson. A private ceremony for scattering of her ashes will be determined for a later date. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501, is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life for Ara Harris-Harleaux Virtual Memorial Link and Dial in Information: https://mdacc.zoom.us/j/5315624336?pwd=eW96emVjTVYzTXplSTJyWjNYUnc3Zz09.
Meeting ID: 531 562 4336. Password: DHR123. Dial by your location: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston), +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma), +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago), +1 929 205 6099 US (New York), 877 853 5257 US Toll-free. Meeting ID: 531 562 4336. Password: 461753. Find your local number: https://mdacc.zoom.us/u/ad8OFwhUZW.