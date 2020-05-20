Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Aristide Daniel "A.D." Durio, age 93, who passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Durio, affectionately known as "A.D." was a native of Sunset and a resident of Arnaudville for most of his life where he was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and The Holy Name Society. A veteran of the military, Mr. Durio proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II and honored his fellow veterans by saluting them during their final moments. He served in the Army's Fifth Calvary as a medic during the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. Upon his return to Sunset, he worked for his family as a blacksmith, electrician, and plumber. He met his wife, Laurie LaGrange, while working on her father's home. They later married and have remained married for sixty-five years and together, had four children. During that time, he worked as a mechanic for the LaGrange Farms and later, for NAPA parts. AD was Laurie's caregiver for fifteen years, after a stroke. He also was a caregiver for his sister, Charlsey and was a mentor to her son, Joe, after he lost his father as a boy. Over the years, he received recognition for his fifty years of dedicated service to VFW Post 5153, and the 100 Anniversary of Armistice Day in Breaux Bridge. He was also honored as Arnaudville's Citizen of the Year in 2008. In 2017, AD contributed family stories from Pearl Harbor for the book, Brothers Down. His brother Russell, died on the Arizona on December 7, 1941. AD loved reading, and sharing his books and newsletters. AD (Pappy) is best remembered by the family's children for his hobby of building custom wagons for the kids and their pets: bikes, a merry-go-round for riding ponies, a pontoon boat, and even sleds, when there was a rare snowfall. Annually, he participated in Veterans Day programs for Cecilia and Beau Chene High Schools. He wanted the next generation to know the sacrifices it takes to be free and to keep the values that preserve it. Survivors include three sons, Charles Durio and his wife, Kim, of Blue Spring, MO Daniel Durio and his wife, Lorraine, of Aurora, CO and David Durio and his wife, Patsy, of LaPlace; one daughter, Alice Durio Hughes and her husband, Robert, of Metairie; and nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie Lagrange Durio; his parents, Simon C. Durio and the former Alcidie M. Stelly; three brothers, Howard Durio, Russell Durio and John Durio; and one sister, Charlsey Bragg. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family honors and thanks the many dedicated staff heroes at JMMNH, who cared for Mr. AD and made it home for him and his wife over the last twenty years. You are truly angels; some even spoke Cajun French at rosary time. Pallbearers will be Dan Durio, David Durio, Grant Durio, Robert Hughes, Sr., Robert Hughes, Jr., and Michael Scorsone. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.