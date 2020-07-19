1/1
Arline Landry "Tootsie" Mouton
Tootsie Mouton, age 91, went to meet her Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020. She was laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tootsie was a native of Maurice, LA and long-time resident of Lafayette. As a devout Catholic, she was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Fatima Catholic Daughters, Fatima/St. Mary's Ladies Altar Society and ABWA. Tootsie was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed social card clubs, bingo and family gatherings. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling with tour groups. Tootsie was a beautician and then a fulltime homemaker. Cooking for her family brought her much joy where one could often hear her beautiful voice singing "Que Sera Sera". She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Hugh Mouton, three sons, Marion "M.J." Mouton and his wife, Pat, Barry Mouton and his wife, Jackie and David Mouton and his wife, Mary; three daughters, Nanette Hebert and her husband, David, Tina Delaune and her husband, Brett and Michelle Constantin and partner, Kendel Roy, ten grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, great and step-great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and siblings, Louise Mouton, Kenneth Landry, Elaine Guilbeau and Helen Garber. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Elina Landry, in-laws, Alex and Rose Mouton, one daughter, Phyllis Mouton, her sister, Claudine Desormeaux, and two nephews, Byron Duhon and Dwight Duhon. Honorary Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Jason Mouton, Jonathon Mouton, Gene Mouton, Jeremy Mouton, Michael Hebert, Joshua Hebert, Melissa Hebert Bourque, Elise Constantin, Mitchel Constantin and Sara Constantin; brother, Kenneth Landry; and brothers–in-law Daniel Desormeaux, Buddy Guilbeau and Pat Garber. Personal condolences may be sent to the Mouton family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
