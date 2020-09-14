A family led memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau for Armand J. Brinkhaus, Jr., age 60, who passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence in Scott. Armand, born March 1, 1960, was a native of Grand Coteau and a recent resident of Scott. He was a 1978 Sunset High School Graduate. He was a talented athlete, excelling in football (quarterback), basketball, and baseball (pitcher). He attended Northwestern State University and played football. He worked in the Louisiana State Senate as a Sergeant-at-Arms. In the late 80s he was an off-shore worker, working to raise enough money to attend the Golf Academy of the South in Mobile, Alabama and followed the school to Altamonte Springs, Florida when it located there. Armand worked at several golf resorts in central Florida. One of his proudest achievements was as a Golf Pro at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood, West Virginia in the early 90s. He moved back to Florida and there welcomed into the world his baby girl, Rachel. Upon returning to Louisiana, Armand worked in industrial coating services for twenty years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and coaching. He had the joy of coaching, his sons, Lee and Jacob. He often rushed from a job to get to baseball practice and games. He inspired many young people. In these last years of his life he suffered debilitating pain due to a back injury not corrected by surgeries. What helped during the suffering years were the accomplishments and stories of his children, nieces and nephews and the successes of those who were able to catch the fish, kill the deer and even the attempts. He will be missed by those who loved him. Survivors include his children, Rachel Brinkhaus, Lee Brinkhaus, and Jacob Brinkhaus, all of Zachary/Pride; his mother, the former Margaret Mary Bellemin of Sunset; the mother of his children and his former wife, Theresa Bankston Brinkhaus; his siblings, Michelle Prudhomme (Steve) of Louisa, VA, Celeste Hebert (Troy) of Lafayette, Julia Landry (Tracy) of LaPlace; Andre' Brinkhaus (Denise), of Cankton, Renee' Brinkhaus of Prairieville, and Marguerite Brinkhaus of Metairie; his Godchildren, Micah Prudhomme, Brittany Brinkhaus Theriot, and Gabriel Joseph Landry; his best friend, Duvy (Duval) Lavergne; his aunts, Anna Jane Gaiennie and Cynthia Bellemin; his uncles, John Leroy (Blue) Bellemin and Michael Bellemin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Armand Joseph Brinkhaus, Jr., his maternal grandparents, Mike Bellemin and the former Louise Pelafigue; and his paternal grandparents, Dr. Armand Brinkhaus and the former Julia Thoms. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
