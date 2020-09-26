An Orthodox Mass will be observed Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church, 1237 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette, for Mrs. Arqad Yousef Dabit Abushanab, 88, who passed away Thursday, September 24th at her residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Monday, September 28th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Monday, September 28th at 7:00 pm in the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume at Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:00 am until time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Dr. Stephen De Young of Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Lafayette will officiate. After the funeral service on Tuesday, friends and family are invited to join the family for a Memorial Mercy Lunch at Mazen Grill, 5818 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Mrs. Abushanab was born Monday, April 18, 1932, in Lydda, Palestine and was a resident of Lafayette since 1980. Her husband, the late Jalil Abushanab, ran a successful men's clothing store in downtown Lafayette from 1980 until 1997. Arqad proudly made all the alterations with love. She was a founding member of Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Lafayette. As a faithful servant, she prepared the communion holy bread for services until she could no longer provide, yet her spirit and passion definitely were present. Arqad was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Arqad is survived by four sons, Milad Jalil Abushanab, Samir Jalil Abushanab, both of Lafayette, Mitch Bush and his wife, Madeleine and Yousef "Joe" Jalil Abushanab, both of Lake Charles; five daughters, Nazar Jalil Abushanab of Salt, Jordan, Nahid Jalil Khlaifat of Memphis, TN, Nuha Jalil Issa and her husband, Atta of Willingboro, NJ, Norma Jalil Fino of Albany, GA and Lamis Jalil Anki and her husband, Victor of Jacksonville, FL; four brothers, Atallah Dabit, Khalil Dabit, Saleem Dabit and Raji Dabit; her sister, Sumayya Zayed; 40 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jalil Machaiel Abushanab; her parents, Yousef Sulieman Dabit and Shafouha Dabit; her infant son, Machaiel Jalil Abushanab; her daughter, Nadia Jalil Shiber; three brothers, Fuad Dabit, Afteem Dabit, and Sulieman Dabit; two sisters, Salema Bakla and Janette Fino and her grandson, Jalil Samir Abushanab. Pallbearers will be Jalil Christian Bush, Mishael Jordan Bush, Alex Sam Abushanab, Mousa Mouhana Khlaifat, Safi Mousa Shiber, Jalil Joseph Abushanab, Adam Abushanab and Mousa Atta Issa. Hononary Pallbearers will be Tony Fino, Awad Abushanab and Jalil Mouhana Khlaifat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Abushanab's memory to Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church, by mail at 1237 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette, LA 70506, or online at www.stgabriellafayette.org.
With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required for all gatherings in the funeral home, the church and in the cemetery. To view and sign the online obituary and guest book please visit www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
