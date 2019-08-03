Funeral services will be conducted for Arthur J. Bergeron Jr., 92, at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Burial will follow in the Beau Pre Memorial Park Mausoleum with Military Graveside Rites by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM and the Jeanerette Rosary Group will pray the rosary at 9:30 AM. A native and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Bergeron passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2:45 AM at his residence. He retired with Petroleum Engineers as an Oil Field Consultant. He was a Veteran of World War II having served in the U. S. Navy and was a member of the V.F.W. Post in Jeanerette. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He is survived by his wife Juliette Rosamond Bergeron; daughter, Phyllis Bergeron; son, Kenneth "Robo" Bergeron all of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Nicole Bergeron, Van "Butch" Bergeron II, Jake Bergeron, Jason Foland, Michelle Buteau, Krista Bergeron and Lyndy Dozart; great-grandchildren, Madison Cotone, Hunter Broussard, Malacci Izaguirre, Austin Izaguirre, Amelie Bergeron, Greyson Young, Mason Stout and Cason Boudreaux and daughter-in-law, Phyllis P. Bergeron of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur J. Bergeron, Sr. and Gussie Richard Bergeron; son, Van Anthony Bergeron and sister, Geri Bergeron Rogers. Pallbearers will be Andre "Red" Rosamond, J. B. Rosamond, Joey Rosamond, Tam Rosamond, Jake Bergeron and Van "Butch" Bergeron II. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Bergeron and Tony Dozart. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019