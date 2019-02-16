Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Joseph 'Joe' Simon. View Sign

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Arthur "Joe" Joseph Simon, 67, who died on February 14, 2019, at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his three daughters, Shawna Elaine Simon Prejean, married to Derek Prejean, Shamille Simon and Sharla Simon Nunez, married to Kyle Nunez; three grandchildren, Payton Layne Prejean, Zade John Prejean and Zeph Joseph Prejean, and five brothers, John E. Simon of Starks, LA, Raymond Simon of Mauriceville, TX, Jim Simon of Bridge City, TX, Chester Simon of Vidor, TX and Edward Simon of Orange, TX. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emily Marie Theaux Simon; parents, Dalton E. and Eva Mae Simon; brother, Steve Simon; and his grandparents who raised him, Flertie and Elaine T. Girard. Joe was retired having worked for Texas Gas Transmission for 38 years. He was a Cajun musician, playing the fiddle, guitar and was a phenomenal vocalist. His joys in life were his daughters and his grandchildren. Joe will best be remembered for his love of family and music. Pallbearers will be Jim Simon, Edward Simon, Chester Simon, Raymond Simon, Conrad Gary, Derek Prejean and Justin Cormier. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kyle Nunez, Wayne John and Jamie Berzas. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

