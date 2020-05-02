Arthur Lee "Buckshot" Thibodeaux
Arthur Lee "Buckshot" Thibodeaux, 88, passed away on April 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Crowley, LA, he was a long-time resident of Lafayette. Arthur was an Air Force veteran of WWII, stationed in Guam with the occupation forces for over two years. He worked for the Louisiana State Board of Barber Examiners and was active in the AFL Union for many years before pursuing a career as a full-time rural carrier for the US Postal Service until his retirement after 44 years of dedicated service. He is survived by two sons, Art Thibodeaux and his wife, Lloyd, of Dadeville, AL and Tim Thibodeaux and his wife, Beth, of Houston, TX and one daughter, Brenda Castro and her husband, Pat, of Charlotte, NC. His is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Helen Marie; his parents Arthur Thibodeaux and Lydia Fisette Bergeron, as well as three sons, Michael, Todd and Mark Thibodeaux. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA. Personal condolences may be sent to the Thibodeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
