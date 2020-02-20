Arthur Roy Shay of Opelousas, LA was born August 11, 1935 and passed away February 18, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Arthur attended high school in Port Barre, LA where he was an athlete in many sports. Shortly after he graduated he joined the United States Army in 1953. Through the GI Bill, Arthur furthered his education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and later at Vanderbilt's Peabody College. Arthur studied math and science education and obtained a master's degree. He taught in the public school system for many years and as he grew older would encounter many of his former students that had college degrees thanking him. Arthur had a dry wit and a sharp tongue but would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He loved to hunt and fish; in fact the fish population will probably grow at his favorite fishing holes due to his death. Arthur also loved to read and at one point said he'd read every book at the Opelousas library that was worth reading. In his later years he loved to do crossword puzzles to keep his mind sharp. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be dearly missed by all. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents Earle and Mary Shay. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Treva Shay, sister Earline Castille, children Earl Shay and fiancé Traci Young, Stephanie Guidry, Jennifer Ward and husband Aub, and Arthur Shay, Jr.; grandchildren Elizabeth Enos, Nicholas Guidry and wife Kelly, Alex Shay, Henry Kantrow, Abbegail Kantrow, and Gabrielle Shay; great grandchildren Tylee, Landon, and Paisley. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 am at Louisiana Memorial United Methodist Church, 515 E Bellevue St, Opelousas, LA.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020