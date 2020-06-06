Aubrey Guidry
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Aubrey Guidry, age 88. Mr. Guidry passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at his residence in Scott with his family by his side. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. Reverend Mark Derise, Pastor of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Concelebrant will be Reverend Gil Dutel. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Pearl Provost Guidry; his daughters, Karen Bienvenu, Kathy Guidroz and husband Carl, Chris LaCourt and husband Paul, and Celie Rivera and husband Randy, his grandchildren, Sara, Ansley, Collin, Shayne, Levi and wife Allison, Aubrey Lynn, and Alex; his great grandchildren, Cameron and baby Camden to arrive any day. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sosthene and Waver Foreman Guidry; and his son Carl Guidry. Aubrey was a life long resident of Scott, graduate of Scott High School and of SLI (ULL) with a degree in business. Aubrey served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from REAMCO, Inc, which he co-founded, and was a member of LAGCOE, the Scott Lions' Club, Red Lerille's (charter member), Sts. Peter and Paul Church where he was a member of the choir, served as an usher and was a regular for adoration. Aubrey also coached baseball in the 50s and was one of the first groups that twinned with St. Aubin in Scott. He raised cattle for 40 years and is a consummate musician entertaining nursing home residents throughout the area as well as his family and friends on any given occasion. He was an avid fisherman and cross word puzzle maker and lived his life to the fullest. He was a traveler, sportsman and athlete and will be greatly missed. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time for the funeral. A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Aubrey Guidry's name to Miles Perret Cancer Services, www.milesperret.org A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Guidry family to Senior Care, VA Centers, GRACE Hospice and Kindred Home Health. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320.

