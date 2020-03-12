Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey C. Cheramie. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Christian Life Center in Lafayette Louisiana , LA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Christian Life Center Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey C Cheramie, age 68, passed peacefully at her home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Monday, March 2, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at Christian Life Center in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 AM. Audrey married Clayton Cheramie on September 22, 2005. She worked as a statistical secretary in her early years and then volunteered her time to work for Christian Life Center as the secretary, where she was involved in many church events. Audrey lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures in life, her sense of humor would make a whole room fill with laughter. She enjoyed eating at her favorite restaurants and snacking throughout the day, visiting and chatting with her friends was what she loved to fill her days with. Audrey was also known as a great redactor and spellchecker. She never met a stranger. Her capacity to make new friends every day was exceptional, gained everybody's love in no time. Putting the needs of her loved ones on top of her own was easy even with her medical limitations. Her kindness is an example to follow as she would go as far as she could to meet new people. She was a believer of her loved one dreams and a cheerer to those that needed to be lifted up. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. She was Preceded in death by her late husband Clayton J Cheramie; mother Joy Ann Harbin and father James H Harbin; grandparents Bill and Lulu Stephens and Elbert and Goldie Gunter. Audrey is survived by brother Elbert Leroy Harbin (Linda); niece Talina Harbin (Jeremy Graham); nephew Elbert Harbin II( Julie); great nieces Joy Graham, Alexis Harbin; great nephews Kameron Murphy, Ethan Murphy, Elbert Harbin III and Elbert Harbin IV; step-daughters Tressy Bordelon (husband, J. www.lafuneralservices.com Audrey Cheramie and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.

