1/1
Audrey Mae Hebert Verret
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Audrey Mae Hebert Verret, 88, will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 27 from 8:00 AM until time of the services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum. "Nanny" was a long time resident of Erath where she was an avid cook, seamstress, crafter, and "counselor" to all who knew her. She worked for Diamond Crystal Salt Company at Jefferson Island as a cook and housekeeper at the guest house there. She then worked for Trappey's Fine Foods in New Iberia as a secretary and store manager until her retirement. She then enjoyed home life in Erath with her adoring husband, "Snook." There they raised a garden and cared for their nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Wendell and his wife Karen Verret, of Broussard; one brother, Leroy Hebert and his wife Girlie, of Abbeville; one sister, Penny Montz and her husband, Rodney; one step grand-daughter, Karyn Veazey of Lafayette; one step grand-son Steven Veazey of Greenville, Mississippi; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Robert Verret, and her parents Jules and Eunice Hebert. You may sign the guest register book online at www.davidfuneralhome.com. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath, 209 East Putnam Street, (337) 937-0405 is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Erath
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Rosary
06:00 PM
David Funeral Home - Erath
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved