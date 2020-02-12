Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Mae Stelly Meche. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Audrey Mae Stelly Meche, 82, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Rev. Garrett Savoie officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 6:30PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8:00AM until the time of the service. A native of Prairie Basse, La and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Meche passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette. Mrs. Meche was a devout Catholic and was involved in many prayer and rosary groups. She loved Christian movies, and enjoyed discussions on Jesus and her faith. Ms. Audrey loved her 3 parrots, Rambo, Rico and Chachi and haddaily conversations with them.Mrs. Meche was a kind and caring woman. For several years she graciously and selflessly cared for her husband, son, and family friend with the Christian disposition of a saint. She is survived by her children, Michael James Meche and wife Mary Beth of Ville Platte, and Angie Meche of Youngsville; grandchildren, Michelle Leatherman and husband Jason of Alexandria, Alyssa Fontenot and husband Luke of Ville Platte, Trey Meche of Ville Platte, Amber Badeaux and fiancé Coty Cowart of Youngsville, Baylei Badeaux of Lafayette, Mandy Scardino and husband Frank of Broussard, Jenny Comeaux and husband Michael of Youngsville, Nick Meche and fiancée Lynsie Wade of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jessica Meche of Oberlin; great grandchildren, Avery Leatherman, Emily Leatherman, Samuel Leatherman, Noah Fontenot, Layken Fontenot, Kenna Fontenot, Arya Fontenot, Carter Cook, Ronnie Morgel, Ashtyn Morgel, Sofia Scardino, Ahmi Comeaux, Ava Comeaux, Mallory Menier, Hunter Delaney, Myla Delaney; siblings, Judy Richard and husband Harry of Lake Charles, Valis Stelly Jr. and wife Vickie of Arnaudville and Nell Stelly and significant other John of Cecilia. 