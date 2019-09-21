Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Matthieu Barron. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott 705 Marie St. Scott , LA 70583 (337)-235-9445 Visitation 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott 705 Marie St. Scott , LA 70583 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott 705 Marie St. Scott , LA 70583 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Mrs. Audrey Matthieu Barron, 89, who passed away on September 20, 2019 at 2:00PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Father Gil Dutil will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Mrs. Audrey, a resident of Scott, was the daughter of the late Whitney Matthieu Sr. and the former Isabelle Boutin. She was a devout Catholic, Parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church since 1951, and a member of the Catholic Daughters for 35 years. Throughout her life she also was a member of the Ladies Alter Society and catechism teacher with Sts. Peter and Paul Church. She also worked with the Bishop's Service Appeal and was the organizer for suppers for the retired railroad members. Her cooking and Sunday dinners were always a feast and she loved having her family get together. She was always the life of the party, enjoyed making people laugh, and never met a stranger. She is survived by children, Daniel J. Barron and wife Mary, Richard A. Barron and wife Geri, Caroline M. Ward, Andrew Barron and wife Siva, Donald J. Barron and wife Angel; thirteen grandchildren, Johnny Barron, Melanie Lavergne, Allison Brandon, Christopher Barron, Michael Barron, Jonathan Barron, Elizabeth Barron, Emily Barron, Brittney Poirier, Heather Ward, Hannah Barron, Kaitlyn Barron and Nicholas Barron; six great grandchildren, Nathan Lavergne, Thomas Lavergne, Adelaide Brandon, Ava Poirier, Rilley Poirier, and Donald "D.J." Poirier; and one sister, Dorothy "Dot" Mier. She was preceded in death by her husband Rilley J. Barron; son, David H. Barron; parents; brother, Whitney Matthieu Jr.; and grandson, Matthew Lawrence Barron. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home- Scott on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00PM to 9:00PM. Pallbearers will be Christopher Barron, Jonathan Barron, Nathan Lavergne, Thomas Lavergne, Johnny Barron and Scott Lavergne. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nicholas Barron and Michael Barron. The family would like to thank Tangie Mouton for her care and compassion throughout the years. The family would also like to thank the P. C. U. nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes. Personal condolences may be sent to the Barron family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 705 Marie Street, Scott, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019 