A Mass of Christian Burial for Audrey P. Saddler, 87, will be at 11:00 AM Saturday July 27, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church with Father Francois Sainte- Marie officiating Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville, Saturday July 27, 2019 from 8:00 AM until services time with recitation of the rosary at 9:30 AM. Audrey, a native of Abbeville, passed away on July 17, 2019. She was known as the neighborhood mom to everyone. She fed and housed anyone in need, one of her favorite saying "you never refuse someone a plate of food." She is survived by her children Eddie, Laura, Izeal, Mary and Latisha. Ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Saddler and her parents Norris Sr. and Emelda Peters. Two brothers Bervick James and Norris "Plot" Peters Jr. Three sister Mary Campbell, Josephine Campbell and Camalite Peters. Special thanks to the following staff for taking care of our mother at Pelican Pointe. Torraine Allen, Dashayla "Shug" Levy, LaToya Ford, Georgette January, Anette Perro, Shameka Perro and Patrina Brailey. As, well a very special thank you to Community Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity St, Abbeville, LA 70510 (337)893-3777
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 23 to July 27, 2019