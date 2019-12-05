Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Stoute Duhon. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be observed on Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, located at 8700 Maurice Avenue in Maurice for Audrey Stoute Duhon, 78, who passed away on Monday, December 2nd at Lafayette General Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Inurnment will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery in Maurice. Father Andre Metrejean, Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, will officiate. Audrey Mae Stoute Duhon was born June 15, 1941, in Duson, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Audrey graduated from Scott High School, Class of 1958. After high school, she happily married Calvin John Duhon. They began their life together in Duson and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on December 20th. As a young wife and mother Audrey excelled in all maternal aspects, became a culinary genius on a meager budget well-known for her baked goods and candies and was a wonderful seamstress and avid gardener. She was a very strong, but compassionate woman and a great first teacher to her children. Mid-life, Audrey and Calvin were the respected owners of C J D Builders, Inc., a residential custom home building and remodeling business in Lafayette, until they retired from the industry in 2000. Audrey was active in various home builder associations at national, state and local levels including the National Home Builders Association, LA Home Builders Association in Baton Rouge and Acadian Home Builders Association in Lafayette. She was a founding member of the St. Theresa Catholic Church Daughters Society in Duson; at the time of her passing, Audrey was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America. She voluntarily taught religion classes for many years. She was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette. Audrey most enjoyed spending time with her family and liked to play monthly Pokeno with her friends. She enjoyed participating monthly in her local home demonstration club for many years. Audrey was a very happy person by nature. She and Calvin endlessly and tirelessly helped their family in numerous ways till the very end. Late in life, together they raised their granddaughter Adelina from a young age, and were much adored by family, friends and associates. She will be deeply missed by all. Audrey is survived by her four beloved children, Janalice Watkins Duplechien, Christine Duhon, Michael Duhon and Rachel LeMaire and her husband, Mark LeMaire, all of Lafayette; three siblings, brother Jessie Stoute and his wife, LouAnn Stoute, of Duson and Ralph Stoute and his wife, Tina Stoute, of Livingston, TX and sister, Mary Vivian St. Romain, of Erath; seven grandchildren, Christopher Watkins and his wife, Heidi Watkins, Ana'-Alicia Watkins, Calvin LeMaire, Jean-Paul LeMaire, Cole Duplechien, Sophie LeMaire and Adelina Duhon; one step-grandson, Shawn Duplechien; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Julien, Jacques and Brynn Watkins and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Calvin; her parents, Rene and Janice Sonnier Stoute; two brothers, Patrick Stoute and his wife, Jeanette Stoute and Mark Stoute; one sister, Lydia Stoute; one brother-in-law, Mark St. Romain; two sons-in-law, Troy Watkins and Kelly Duplechien and one daughter-in-law, Svetlana Duhon. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Audrey and her family earlier this year when she underwent the removal of a benign brain tumor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Audrey's name to Saint Joseph Seminary College in the Covington area at 75376 River Rd, St. Benedict, LA, 70457, (985) 867-2238 or memorial masses may be offered in Audrey's name at the church of your choice. 