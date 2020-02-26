Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Baltha Hughes Jr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Baltha Hughes, Jr., 94, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille at DOWNTOWN location. Baltha went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette with his wife of 74 years by his side. The family requests visitation will be held on Friday, February, 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 2:00 PM. Reverend James Craft, PhD, Pastor of Calvary Baptist, in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his loving wife, Kelsie O. Hughes of Lafayette; his son, Ralph Hughes and his wife Gwen of Lake Charles; his daughter, Jennifer Zachry and her husband Guy of Youngsville; his grandchildren, Billy Hughes and his wife Jessie, Katina Guillory and her husband John, Lisa Clement and her husband Getano, Kristy Dronet and her husband Scooter, Rebecca Aucoin and her husband Yody, Katy Shirley and her husband Jordan; his great-grandchildren, Taylor Thibodeaux, Hailey Thibodeaux, Michael Guillory, Caroline Clement, Zachary Clement, Annie-Lauren Clement, Kelsey Thompson, Logan Deshotel, Clay Aucoin, Grant Aucoin, Will Aucoin, Aaron Aucoin and Seth Aucoin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Baltha Hughes, Sr and Mrs. Mattie Ladonia Forsythe Hughes and his sister, Billye Odom. Mr. Hughes proudly served his country as a member of the Army Air Corps as a Bombardier of a B17 in World War II. He bravely flew 55 missions on numerous B17 bombers into hostile territory. 