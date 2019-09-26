Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Breaux. View Sign Service Information Evangeline Memorial Gardens 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at a 2 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Barbara Ann Breaux, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Barbara, affectionately known as Speedy or Lightning, felt her wind as she sped by you, was an absolutely amazing woman. She was the strongest human-being and went through many trials and tribulations in her life but prevailed through them all by the grace and love she had for her family. She was the most unselfish woman who was always willing to help whether you were one of her own, a friend, or a stranger on the street. She gave her heart to everyone, did not judge and loved unconditionally. Barbara enjoyed the simple life with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Saturday card games will never be the same. Her kind heart and infectious personality will be deeply missed. Survivors include her companion of over thirty years, Shannon Huval of Carencro; four sons, Bryan Benoit and his wife, Charlene, of Youngsville, Chip Benoit and his wife, Jennifer, Robbie Huval and his wife, Tonya, and Stewart Huval and his wife, Kim, all of Carencro; nine grandchildren, Paige Hayes, Alex Benoit, Brooke Broussard, Blake Benoit, Bailey Benoit, Shawn Huval, Stewart Huval, II, Victoria Huval and Destiny Huval; one great grandson, Bodhi Broussard; and four sisters, Patsy Babineaux and her husband, Charles, Faye Menard, and Sandra Babineaux all of Carencro and Connie Breaux of Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Breaux and Leola "LaLa" Hernandez; and one granddaughter, Summer Benoit. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Bryan Benoit, Chip Benoit, Blake Benoit, Bradley Babineaux, Stewart Huval and Robbie Huval. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at a 2 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Barbara Ann Breaux, age 71, who passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Barbara, affectionately known as Speedy or Lightning, felt her wind as she sped by you, was an absolutely amazing woman. She was the strongest human-being and went through many trials and tribulations in her life but prevailed through them all by the grace and love she had for her family. She was the most unselfish woman who was always willing to help whether you were one of her own, a friend, or a stranger on the street. She gave her heart to everyone, did not judge and loved unconditionally. Barbara enjoyed the simple life with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Saturday card games will never be the same. Her kind heart and infectious personality will be deeply missed. Survivors include her companion of over thirty years, Shannon Huval of Carencro; four sons, Bryan Benoit and his wife, Charlene, of Youngsville, Chip Benoit and his wife, Jennifer, Robbie Huval and his wife, Tonya, and Stewart Huval and his wife, Kim, all of Carencro; nine grandchildren, Paige Hayes, Alex Benoit, Brooke Broussard, Blake Benoit, Bailey Benoit, Shawn Huval, Stewart Huval, II, Victoria Huval and Destiny Huval; one great grandson, Bodhi Broussard; and four sisters, Patsy Babineaux and her husband, Charles, Faye Menard, and Sandra Babineaux all of Carencro and Connie Breaux of Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Breaux and Leola "LaLa" Hernandez; and one granddaughter, Summer Benoit. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Bryan Benoit, Chip Benoit, Blake Benoit, Bradley Babineaux, Stewart Huval and Robbie Huval. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close